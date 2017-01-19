Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new £5 notes have been in circulation for four months now and they have captured the imagination with their virtual indestructibility, serial numbers and limited edition engravings.

Vegetarians were unhappy that the new notes contained animal fat and four, that were spent secretly in locations around the UK, could end up being worth up to £50,000, adding further excitement to the new additions to our purses and wallets.

But the 'old notes are still in circulation - in fact, there are almost 165 million cotton paper fivers yet to be withdrawn.

On 5 May 2017, the paper £5 note will cease to be legal tender, meaning you won’t be able to use them to pay for things.

The Bank of England has predicted the number of old £5 notes in circulation has already halved.

What happens if you still have paper £5 notes left after May 5, 2017?

After this date you will need to exchange your five pound notes at your nearest bank, building society or Post Office. High streets banks may refuse to exchange notes after the cutoff date but the Bank of England is legally obliged to. This is because Bank of England notes retain their face value for all time, so you don’t have to worry if you come across old notes in future.

Will paper £5 notes disappear completely?

The Bank of England is getting rid of paper fivers but banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland may not follow suit. Paper notes issued by banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain legal tender.

What will happen to the paper £5 notes that are withdrawn?

The old fivers will be recycled using a composting treatment, the MEN reports .

Will there be any more notes coming into circulation?

A £10 note featuring Jane Austen will be issued in summer 2017. This will be followed by a new £20 note by 2020, featuring JMW Turner.

The current £50 note was issued in 2011 and there are no plans to replace it. The Royal Mint will also be issuing a new £1 coin in March.