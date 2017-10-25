Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rent-to-own retailer BrightHouse has been told to pay £14.8m customers.

Following engagement with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), BrightHouse has committed to dish out cash payments and balance adjustments to 249,000 customers.

It is in respect of 384,000 agreements for lending which may not have been affordable and payments which should have been refunded.

The company has stores in Chester and Ellesmere Port.

BrightHouse has been working closely with the FCA since late 2014 as they identified that the firm’s lending application affordability assessment processes and collections processes did not always deliver good outcomes for customers, particularly those who were at a higher risk of falling into financial difficulty.

In response to these concerns BrightHouse has undertaken an extensive programme of work to improve its lending application assessment to ensure that loans are affordable and customers are treated fairly throughout the collections process, including revising its late payment fee structure.

Could you be due a refund?

The firm has proposed redress for customers in two sets of circumstances:

Customers whose circumstances have not been assessed properly at the outset of the loan to determine whether they could afford it and may have had difficulty making payments. Customers who handed back the goods will be paid back the interest and fees charged under the agreement, plus compensatory interest of 8%. Customers who retained the goods will have their balances written off. This redress totals around £10.1 million for 114,000 agreements entered into between 1 April 2014 and 30 September 2016, covering 81,000customers.

Customers who made the first payment due under an agreement with the firm which was cancelled prior to the delivery of the goods. This first payment was not returned to all customers. BrightHouse will refund this first payment plus pay compensatory interest of 8%. This redress totals around £4.7 million for 270,000 agreements entered into after 1 April 2010 covering 181,000 customers.

How will you be refunded?

BrightHouse will write to all affected customers, some of whom are affected by both sets of circumstances, to explain the refund or balance adjustment that they will receive. Customers do not need to take any action until they are contacted by BrightHouse.