A smoker has had to fork out almost £500 for dropping a cigarette in Watergate Street in Chester.

Wayne Tamplin, of Dawpool Close, gave the council ‘no option’ after refusing to give his details to anti-litter patrol officers.

They had tried to issue him with a fixed penalty notice worth £50 after he threw down his cigarette end on October 30, 2015.

Almost 18 months later, the 59-year-old was found guilty at Chester Magistrates Court on March 3 after being prosecuted by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Tamplin ended up having to hand over £460.

CWaC cabinet member of environment councillor Karen Shore said litter was ‘one of the most important issues to our residents’.

“Our Street Care Pledge sets out our commitment to maintain clean and tidy streets across the borough.

“We had no option but to issue court proceedings against this person when he withheld his name and addressed and refused to pay the initial fine.

“The message is simple – anyone caught dropping litter and who doesn’t pay their fine will be taken to court and prosecuted.”

Tamplin was found guilty of one charge of throwing down litter and one count of failing to provide age and address to authorised officers.

He was fined £120 for the cigarette, £120 for not giving his details and ordered to pay £200 costs. There was also a £20 victim surcharge.

Fixed penalty notices cost £50 and rise to £75 after seven days.