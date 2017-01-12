Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is the 13th cheapest place to study in the UK according to a survey.

Combining the cost of tuition, halls, travel, social life, books, food, clothes, laundry and the gym, the total amount works out at £17.010.

The list, compared by the Go Compare price comparison website ranks Glyndwr University, just over the border in Wrexham, eighth costing a mere £146 less at £16,864.

The aim of the survey was to give students more information before they make a choice where to study as the deadline for UCAS applications looms this Sunday, January 15.

According to the survey, a University of Chester student would spend on average:

£9,250 on tuition

£4,212 on Halls of Residence

£456 on travel

£1,140 on a social life

£168 on books

£1,029 on food

£360 on clothes

£156 on the gym

£240 on laundry

The most expensive places to study were in London with the independent Regent’s University London the costliest setting students back an average £38,854 a year, more than twice that of the University of Chester.

Abertay University in Scotland was the cheapest at £15,880.

A spokesman for Go Compare said: “All data featured is for guidance purposes only. Calculations are averages from data that can vary greatly depending on each individual student’s lifestyle.

“In order to make an affirmative decision on where to study, extensive individual research on the university of choice is encouraged and highly recommended.

A comparison between the estimated costs of studying at universities can be seen online .