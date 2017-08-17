Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bedroom caught fire after a Northwich house was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm last night (Wednesday, August 16).

Two fire engines from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance attended the blaze which happened just after midnight on Harris Road in Lostock Gralam.

Fire crews extinguished the flames with a hose reel and a covering jet and used a large fan to remove smoke from the property.

The fire also involved an electrical supply, a Cheshire Fire spokesperson said.

North West Ambulance confirmed they had attended the scene and said a 60-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but was not taken to hospital and there were no other injuries.