Police are investigating after arsonists are believed to have set fire to conifer bushes which spread to the gable end of a Chester house.

The family who live at the home in Hough Green , close to the entrance to Westminster Park , are unharmed but believed to be shaken by the incident which happened about 2pm on Friday afternoon (August 25).

Fire crews from Chester and Ellesmere Port used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze which involved about 20m of conifer bushes which were ‘well alight’ causing the flames to spread to fascia boards at the end of the detached property.

Cheshire Police and a fire investigator have been on scene.

PCSOs have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the neighbourhood.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.