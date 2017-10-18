The video will start in 8 Cancel

We've seen the worst of ex-Hurricane Ophelia but now forecasters have warned that a new storm is set to batter the country with gale force winds and torrential rain.

Latest forecasts predict that Storm Brian will hit the UK and Ireland with fierce winds reaching up to 40mph in the north west.

But the south west and coastal areas will bear the brunt of Brian's wrath, with gusts of around 65-75mph.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “A further deep area of low pressure, likely to be the next named storm of the season, is forecast to track from the south-west of Ireland and into the Irish Sea, with anti-clockwise winds.

(Image: The Weather Channel)

These will be moderate to fresh, but strong to gale force on coasts.

“There will be widespread heavy rain in Scotland, Northern Ireland and western Britain, with cloud and patchy rain elsewhere. Maximum temperatures will be in the low to mid teens.”

Although the Met Office have not yet put any weather warnings in place, this could change as the weekend draws closer and forecasting becomes more accurate.

Three people were killed in the extreme weather conditions brought in by ex-hurricane Ophelia this weekend. The storm, which was Category 3 when it hit Ireland, came on the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987, which killed 22 people.