The Grosvenor Shopping Centre is set to wow the children of Chester throughout the summer with a range of exciting, free activities and competitions.

From July 27 – September 1, Chester’s leading shopping centre will be encouraging kids to get involved in a world of LEGO® and exploration through its travel themed LEGO brick figures, which will stand tall in the centre.

The PLAY.BUILD.EXPLORE event will allow children to discover icons of adventure through life size LEGO brick figures including Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun, Milan fashion show, a depiction of the Rio carnival and Bear Grylls, to name just a few.

Children will be offered the chance to win one of many LEGO prizes available by simply looking out for The Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s own explorers, Eric and Ellie.

They will be hidden in shop windows and in countries on the centre’s floor world map.

Children will also be able to build their own creations in the centre’s giant LEGO brick pit and share their models online through The Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s social channels.

Centre manager Julie Webb said: “It’s going to be a fantastic way to get the kids excited this summer during their holidays.

“We hope that our free event will help parents to treat their little ones with activities that broaden their horizons and sense of adventure.

“We look forward to seeing our customers encouraging their children to PLAY.BUILD.EXPLORE in Chester this summer.”

To keep up to date on all the latest events, offers and competitions, style advice and inspiration, follow Grosvenor hopping Centre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.grosvenorshoppingcentre.com.