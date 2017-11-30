Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families have a chance to remember their loved ones while supporting the Hospice of the Good Shepherd with its annual Light up a Life campaign.

In return for a donation to the hospice, people can make a dedication to their loved ones and will receive a personalised Light up a Life keepsake card and star pin badge.

Their named person will also appear in the Book of Lights, which go on display at the Hospice Multi Faith room between Sunday, December 3 and Saturday, January 6.

Abi Smith, interim director of fundraising, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and sharing, a moment for enjoying being with your family members and loved ones.

“Light Up A Life is one of the most well-loved, meaningful and poignant hospice events and gives us an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the lives of those we love and remember those who are no longer with us.

“By making a donation to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd you can celebrate a life while making a difference to our patients and their families.”

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd will also hold two special community Light up a Life services, one at the hospice on Sunday, December 3 at 5.30pm, the other at St Paul’s Church, Hooton on Tuesdays, December 12 at 6.30pm.

Both Light up a Life services are free events suitable for all the family, not just those touched by hospice care, and will include carols and a moment for reflection. Patients and their families are also welcome.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd has been caring for local people with life-limiting conditions for 28 years. It costs more than £4 million a year to provide its services, the majority coming from donations and fundraising.

You can make your dedication by calling the fundraising department on 01244 851811 or email fundraising@hospicegs.com