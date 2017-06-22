Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd has a funky new Škoda Citigo up for grabs in a prize draw.

For the cost of just £1, this could be your ticket to ride, thanks to the generosity of the Mitchell Group at Cheshire Oaks.

Chief executive at the Backford-based hospice, Margaret Wright, said: “We rely heavily on fundraising to keep our doors open, so when Mitchell Škoda pledged not only the car, but to support us even further - for every 10,000 tickets we sell they will donate more into our fundraising pot – we simply had to accept the challenge.

“I urge everyone to dig deep, it’s a fantastic return on a £1 ticket.”

Group managing director at Mitchell Group, Mark Mitchell, said: “We are delighted to be standing alongside Margaret and her team in this significant initiative.

“As a business, we admire the exceptional standards at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and have a number of customers who have received such special care over many, many years.

“Last year’s construction project underpins the value of their work and has set some firm foundations in place for the long term future.”

Entry is easy - call the hospice on 01244 851811 (during normal office hours) or email fundraising@hospicegs.com with your contact telephone number. Alternatively, you could call in Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm and buy your tickets from the welcoming volunteers who staff the reception at the hospice.

The fundraising team will also be out and about with the Citigo demonstration vehicle selling tickets at events across the county.