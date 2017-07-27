Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd is delighted to have received a donation of £45,000 from the Morrisons Foundation, a charity set up by the supermarket chain.

The grant will be used to landscape the gardens and provide an area for patients and bereaved people to cultivate a growing area, with the vegetables being used in the hospice’s kitchen and cafe.

The cheque was presented on behalf of the Morrisons Foundation by Michelle Smith from the Morrisons store in Ellesmere Port, who said: “We were delighted to present this cheque to a charity which is supporting people with serious illnesses in our local community.”

Hospice of the Good Shepherd chief executive Margaret Wright said: “Thanks to the Morrisons Foundation we are now able to complete the hospice gardens and outdoor space, following the building work from the new hospice extension. The landscaping and vegetable gardens will be enjoyed by patients and visitors to the hospice.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarkets in 2015 and gets most of its funding from the sale of single-use carrier bags.

Charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for funding.