Disturbing footage has surfaced of a bully viciously beating another boy – and the victim's mum is insisting that parents watch it.

The 56-second video, which was filmed on a mobile, makes for sickening viewing.

It shows the teenage bully setting upon his victim, pushing him to the ground and raining down blows on him.

The attack, which happened in Warwickshire, has been reported to police.

Now the victim's mum is speaking out to raise awareness of bullying, reports the Coventry Telegraph.

She has slammed the 'disgusting' assault on her son, who she says 'wouldn't hurt a fly'.

“He started on my son - a boy he didn’t even know," she told the paper.

“You can see in the video he didn’t retaliate, or come back at him.

“In a way, I’m glad it was filmed because we can catch him doing it, and I know my son is okay, but this is disgusting behaviour.

“My son has been bullied and threatened in the past, but never been physically attacked.”

Thankfully, the young boy didn’t suffer any serious injuries and the identity of the bully is now known to the family.

The boy’s mum has issued a message to bullies like her son’s attacker, and those who suffer at their hands.

She said: “To the children who are bullied, I think it’s important to know that the bully is the one in the wrong. They do it because of who THEY are, not because of who you are.

“They need to learn to be more accepting of the fact that every individual is different, they have no right to say or do what you are.

“To the parents: get upset and angry and voice your hurt and frustration, that’s your right - someone is harming your child.

“It’s okay for your children to see how it affects you because it not only validates that you care but it also shows them what happens to the parents if they should ever bully someone else.

“Teach your children acceptance and let them know that not everyone will like them and they won’t like everyone they cross paths with and that’s fine. But it’s never acceptable to treat people like they’re less than you or unworthy just because you’re not the same.

“They are somebody else’s world and they’re loved by many people for who they are whether you like them or not.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: "We have received reports of an assault that took place following a verbal altercation."