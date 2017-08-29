Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester house-hunters on the look-out for properties in the sought-after suburb of Hoole will get the chance to bid on one for as little as £120,000 next month.

The end-terraced, three-bedroomed property at 6 Phillip Street is appearing in the SDL Auctions Cheshire and North Wales auction at Chester Racecourse on Wednesday, September 13.

Although the Victorian house needs full refurbishment, it already has double glazing and central heating fitted, and comes with a guide price of £120,000-plus.

Edward Feather, auctioneer at SDL Auctions Cheshire and North Wales, said: “It’s rare that Hoole properties come on the market, and so this one’s sure to attract strong interest from a wide variety of buyers either looking to purchase a property for themselves or for investment purposes.”

Another Chester lot expected to excite the market is a detached, four-bedroomed house at 56 Long Lane in the popular suburb of Upton, with a guide price of £225,000-plus.

Mr Feather said: “This three-storey family home has a large detached garage and extensive gardens which could have future development potential, subject to planning permission.

“It’s had some modernisation with a recently installed kitchen and was previously marketed at £320,000, so we feel it will attract some strong bidding.”

The auction will also provide a chance to buy and develop a detached bungalow called Briarcroft on Church Road, in the beautiful village of Dodleston near Chester, with a guide price of just £150,000-plus.

Mr Feather added: “The low price is due to unfortunate fire damage which means the two-bedroomed bungalow needs major renovation to make it habitable, however the property’s size and Dodleston’s popularity are likely to create strong interest.”

There are a total of 24 lots appearing at the auction at Chester Racecourse, including:

■ Two-bedroomed Felin Gadeg Cottage standing on a one-acre plot near Llansannan, near Denbigh, North Wales, with a guide price of £165,000-plus.

■ An end of terrace, six-bedroomed house at 100 Conway Road in Llandudno , with a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000-plus.

■ A semi-detached, three-bedroomed house at 22 Pen Y Maes in Meliden, two miles south of Prestatyn, North Wales, with a guide price of just £70,000-plus.

The auction takes place at Chester Racecourse on Wednesday, September 13, from 2pm. The full auction catalogue can be found here and lot details can be viewed on the website by clicking here .