This shocking video shows a traffic warden being subjected to threats and racist abuse by a BMW driver who had parked on double yellow lines in Hoole.

Mark Winstanley, 36, from Chester , hurled the insults at the civil enforcement officer in Faulkner Street on March 19 this year after parking illegally while visiting Sainsbury’s and a betting shop.

He angrily shouted at the officer ‘You’re a f*** ing dead man, I’m going to f*** you up, you n******’ after arguing over how many minutes he’d left his car.

In footage of the racist rant, captured on the victim’s body camera, Winstanley can be heard calling the warden a ‘black t***’ and a ‘f***ing n*****’.

Winstanley was sentenced to 200 hours’ community service and must pay his victim £100 compensation after being sentenced at Chester Magistrates Court .

The tirade of threatening language came as Winstanley was about to have a parking ticket placed on his black BMW after spending six minutes parked on double yellow lines. He eventually drove away but came back a short time later and continued to abuse the officer.

After the incident, he was traced by police and arrested when he attended Blacon Police Station.

Senior Crown prosecutor Simon Pover said: “The whole shocking incident was caught on the traffic warden’s body camera. This was vital evidence in the case and probably led Winstanley to plead guilty to the charges at an early opportunity.

“When the traffic warden approached him on that day, Winstanley was parked on double yellow lines had no insurance and no driving licence, driving offences for which he was also charged and to which he also pleaded guilty.

“The traffic warden was simply doing his job on that day but suffered a series of racist insults as a result.

“The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted this case as racially aggravated hate crime and the sentence was increased to take account of that element of the offending.

“When we can prove to a court that a case is a hate crime, we will ask for an uplifted sentence to reflect the serious impact on the entire community of such offending.”

Councillor Karen Shore, Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s cabinet member for environment, said: “In most cases, the use of bodycams prevents incidents like this because people modify their behaviour when they know they are being filmed. But when that doesn’t happen, the bodycam footage provides valuable evidence that can be used in prosecutions such as this, which will hopefully also serve as a deterrent to others.”