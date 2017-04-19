Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hoole woman faced the ‘wrath’ of TV chef Gordon Ramsay after he pretended to mock her apple chopping skills on ITV’s new daytime cookery show.

Karen White appeared as a contestant on Culinary Genius this week, a new daytime show hosted by Fern Britton, which sees a group of home cooks undergo a series of kitchen challenges under the guidance of a guest judge.

Ironically, Karen, who works showcasing knives at Steamer Trader shops, was eliminated by Gordon in the first round after failing to move her chopped apples into a bowl in a fast slicing challenge.

(Photo: Gordon Ramsay shows contestants how to chop apples quickly)

“It is quite a basic programme but the show itself was fun and to get kicked out for not putting apples in a bowl was very funny,” said Karen. “Other than that Gordon didn’t fault my chopping skills!”

“Gordon and Fern were really nice. I had a decent chat off screen with them both and Gordon wasn’t like his normal sweary self as portrayed on TV - just chatty."

Culinary Genius isn’t the only cookery show Karen features on - she will be on our screens again next month for BBC1’s Yes Chef on a date yet to be confirmed.