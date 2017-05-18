Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hoole man is calling on the public to help him find his beloved cat who has been missing for more than a week.

Four-year-old Mara, a small, brown spotted Bengal is very distinctive looking and is said to be extremely vocal and friendly.

She had moved to Hoole five weeks ago with her owner Glenn Taylor, from Gladstone Road, and had appeared to be settling in but vanished on May 9, leaving Glenn devastated.

"My dad died in 2013 and I got Mara shortly afterwards," he said. "Getting her made me look at life more positively again.

"It's just me and her and she seemed fine in our new place even though everyone knew her on Gladstone Road and made a fuss of her.

"She is so distinctive I thought there would be sightings of her but there have been none since she vanished.

"I have put her picture out as much as possible but I would love for it to reach a wider audience," he added.

If you have seen Mara, contact Glenn on 07961755871 or email him on glennrussellmango@icloud.com.