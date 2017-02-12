Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pioneering loyalty scheme in Hoole is celebrating its 1,000th customer.

Hoole resident Sarah Cavanagh was the thousandth person to sign up to the successful high-street loyalty scheme, which was launched in November and has since gone live in more than 30 Hoole businesses.

Sarah was visiting the popular Madison Spa when she decided to sign up for a Love Hoole Loyalty Card and was awarded her prize of champagne and chocolate.

Sarah explained: “I had popped into Madison Spa over the Christmas period and thought it would be a good time to sign up to the new loyalty scheme. What I hadn’t expected was for the manager to inform me that I was the 1,000th customer to sign up and that I had won a fabulous prize!”

“I regularly use loyalty cards and frequently shop in Hoole, so I am really pleased to see our local businesses coming together to offer one loyalty card for all.”

Sarah was awarded her prize by Rob Meakin, technical director at leading loyalty reward specialist Loyalty Pro, who have developed the scheme.

Rob said: “The Love Hoole Loyalty Scheme has gathered great momentum since its launch in November and to keep this going we wanted to reward our thousandth customer with a prize.

“It’s great that so many Hoole residents and visitors are signing up. Already we have seen nearly 7,000 purchases put through the system, generating over £100,000 in loyalty spend for Hoole’s traders.

“The shoppers themselves are seeing the benefits through monetary vouchers rewarding their loyalty. Congratulations to Sarah for winning the coveted prize!”

Lisa Derricutt, manager of Madison Spa, said: “It’s great to have a loyalty scheme in our town centre.

“Our customers love it because it’s so easy to use and it encourages them to shop with us more often.”

The Love Hoole Loyalty Card can be collected from any participating business and registered on the in-store tablet or on the Love Hoole website. It can then be used at any venue in the trading group.

Find out more about the scheme and the participating businesses at www.lovehoole.co.uk.

For more information on Loyalty Pro and their Town Centre loyalty schemes visit www.loyaltypro.co.uk.