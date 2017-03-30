Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rainy Sunday didn’t stop Chester residents grabbing a brolly, donning their wellies and splashing to Becnick’s first creative community fair.

Hoole Community Centre was packed to the rafters with thousands of vintage, handmade and retro items.

Becnick’s traders took the rear of the community centre and completely transformed it into a stunning retro show home.

They were joined by an exciting variety of stall holders, selling fashion, art, vinyl, collectables, jewellery and curios.

Shoppers were greeted with a smile and a free Becnick’s tote bag of goodies including badges, vouchers, treats and magic bubbles for the kids.

The bustling café run by the Bluebell Bakery featured freshly baked treats to suit every taste and dietary requirement, even the unfortunate last minute cancellation of the wildlife table didn’t dampen spirits.

The second creative community fair organised by the Becnick’s team takes place in Chester on Sunday, April 2 from noon-8pm at St Mary’s Creative Space.