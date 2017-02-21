The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A parked car went up in flames in Hoole, Chester, yesterday evening (Monday, February 20).

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown. No-one is believed to have been injured.

Hoole resident Paul Shanley filmed the incident on his smart phone.

He told the Chronicle that at about 5.20pm he heard a loud bang outside of his apartment.

When he looked out of his window he saw a silver car alight in the car park off Charterhall Drive on the other side of the canal.

“There was one big massive bang,” he said as he filmed, “I’ve not bothered calling 999 myself because they’re right on it.”

Sirens can be heard approaching the scene and within moments firefighters arrive and leap into action.

Several more bangs were heard as they extinguished the flames and thick smoke billowed across the car park.

At about 5.30pm the fire was out leaving the car completely destroyed.

In a statement, Cheshire Fire Service said: “A vehicle was well alight on a car park, so firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. One firefighter wore breathing apparatus.”