They met when the train fare from Chester to Birkenhead was 2s 7d return and celebrated their diamond wedding in style with a card from the Queen.

Betty, nee Parkinson, and Nev Cutler have lived in Halkyn Road, Hoole for more than 55 years.

Their romance began at the Riverpark Ballroom in Union Street, Chester on July 14, 1954 and the couple married at St Oswald’s Church on March 30, 1957.

Betty was born in Birkenhead and worked as a window dresser for BHS in the town before getting married and settling in Chester. Nev was born and raised in Chester, working for more than 50 years with the GPO/Royal Mail.

(Photo: Ruth Pawson)

Their ‘courting’ was done between Chester and Birkenhead by using public transport costing 2s 7d for the return train fare. With no telephones, if they were unable to meet they would write to each other.

“Happy days,” said daughter Ruth Pawson.

After marrying they went on to have two sons, one daughter, two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law and six grandchildren, making one big happy family.

(Photo: Ruth Pawson)

The couple attended a church service at St Oswald’s the day before the anniversary and had their wedding blessed as they had also done on their 50th anniversary.

The family celebrated at their house on the big day and popped down to the Cotswolds for the weekend to celebrate in style in a beautiful hotel.

“Sixty wonderful years have gone by in a flash for them and hopefully many more happy years to come,” says Ruth.