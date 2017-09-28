Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoole Community Centre will throw open its doors to visitors on Friday, October 6 as part of a weekend celebrating the success of community businesses all over England.

The centre will invite local people to see what they do to put something back into the community.

This will include workshops for people to have a go at some of the classes held at the centre, as well as celebrating the centre’s 30th birthday, a chance to speak to volunteers about what they do, meet the IT Buddies and celebrate Get Online Week with them.

Community Business Weekend is the brainchild of the independent trust Power to Change, which is hopeful that events like these in Hoole will help even more people get involved in helping their local communities.

Volunteer co-ordinator at Hoole Community Centre Claire Andrews said: “Hoole Community Centre provides accessible areas to local residents for a variety of activities, educational and social.

“In particular, we are trying to improve community cohesion and reduce social isolation, especially among the elderly and vulnerable.

“We operate a volunteer led café (Hobson’s) where the community can meet in a safe, friendly environment and enjoy healthy, freshly-cooked food.

“We work in partnership with local businesses, public sector organisations and other key stakeholders that can support HCDT to grow and become financially sustainable, reducing our reliance on external funding. Most importantly we provide volunteering opportunities across a range of activities.

“Our volunteers currently come for a range of reasons – trying to get back into the workplace after illness/job loss, to reduce their own social isolation or to just wanting to put something back into the community."

Chief executive of Power to Change Vidhya Alakeson said: “Community businesses help bring local people together and can provide the services and the big ideas that communities really need.”

Community business weekend events at Hoole Community Centre run from 2pm to 5pm on Friday, October 6.

For more information email admin@hoolecommunitycentre.org.uk or see https://communitybusinessweekend.org/