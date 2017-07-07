Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoole Allotments will be celebrating their centenary with a major open day on Sunday, July 16.

Founded during the darker period of World War One to help provide fresh vegetables for a nation besieged by German U Boats, the 200 plot site, at the back of the Coronation Playing Fields just off Panton Road and Canadian Avenue, will be opening its gates at 11am.

A great community hub in the heart of Hoole, the allotments provide a tranquil place to unwind and relax while tending to your produce.

There are hens, a bee keeper, some awarding winning vegetable growers, all of whom will be available to look at and chat to.

With all ages and abilities represented on the colony, the allotments will be opened at 11am by the Lord Mayor Razia Daniels and you will be able to tour around the site, meeting allotmenteers and finishing with a tea and coffee, or a beer and a burger.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd is once again the chosen charity of the day and last year, with match funding, they raised £1,000.

They have a local choir joining them for two shows, followed by a low level display by the Red Barrows, along with local produce stores, activities for the children, the allotment shop and much more.

Entry £2 per adult, children under the age of 16 are free when accompanied by an adult. Your ticket includes one entry into the raffle.