The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

X Factor sensation Honey G has sent a video message to Chester fans ahead of her appearance at a city nightclub tonight (Friday, December 23).

The most talked-about contestant from this year's series will be at Cruise in St John Street in what is being is being billed as a 'live PA and photo op'.

In her video message, which went live this afternoon, she says: "Yo yo yo. This is Honey G, your girl here. Tonight I'm going to be performing at Cruise in Chester. Literally cannot wait! Ready to smash the place up and absolutely kill it."

The 35-year-old, from North London, goes on to say her debut single The Honey G Show is out today along with a range of merchandise including caps, teddies, T-shirts, bomber jackets, mugs and masks.

She ends the video adding: "I cannot wait to perform at Cruise in Chester tonight. We are gonna shut it down big time."

Tables or VIP tickets can be booked by calling 01244 408000.