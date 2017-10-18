Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rare development opportunity has arisen in a village near Chester.

Next door properties Newhaven Cottage and Newhaven Garage in Chester Road, Rossett, are being sold as separate lots by SDL Auctions Cheshire and North Wales at Chester Racecourse on Wednesday, October 25.

The detached, four bedroomed cottage has ‘a quaint frontage’ that’s rumoured to be one of the oldest in the village, and comes with a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000-plus.

Next door is the garage which has outline planning permission to build a detached, three bedroomed house and two semi-detached, three bedroomed houses, each with two parking spaces. This has a guide price of £150,000-plus.

Edward Feather, auctioneer at SDL Auctions Cheshire and North Wales, said: “Rossett is an extremely popular village and these properties are sure to attract strong interest from a wide variety of buyers.

“The cottage would make an attractive purchase in itself and development opportunities such as creating three lovely family homes from the garage are extremely rare.

“These two lots are being sold in the auction separately but for such impressive neighbouring properties to come on the market together represents rare and major residential development opportunities.”

A total of 16 lots are featured in the auction, including a semi-detached, two bedroomed house called Church Villa on Chester Road in the desirable Cheshire village of Kelsall with a guide price of £150,000-plus.

Also up for auction is a Grade II-listed apartment at an historical manor house near Wrexham.

The Attic, on the top floor of the 17th century Wynnstay Hall Estate in Ruabon, has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a number of exposed beams and trusses as stand-out features. It has a guide price of £45,000-plus.

Mr Feather said: “This truly unusual and quirky top floor apartment is steeped in history, with elevated views over the tendered lawns towards the Vale of Llangollen.”

Other lots going under the hammer include:

■ Popular restaurant Asia Restaurant on the first floor of 96 Gloddaeth Street in Llandudno with a guide price of £115,000-plus.

■ A former Jehovah’s Witness worship building called Kingdom Hall on Knowles Road in Llandudno with a guide price of £55,000-plus.

■ An end-of-terrace house at 45-45a Crescent Road in Rhyl, split into two flats currently producing annual rents of £9,100 with a guide price of £65,000-plus.

The auction takes place at Chester Racecourse from 2pm on Wednesday, October 25. The full auction catalogue can be found here.