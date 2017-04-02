Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kelsall Primary School’s sports teams have received a winning donation of £1,000 towards a selection of new football and cross country running kits.

The money will help the school provide four of its teams with new kits to start the new year and support its outdoor sports programme.

Principal of Kelsall Primary School, David Wearing, said: “We’re very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for its ongoing support. We previously had three old kits that were cobbled together to make one and so this cash boost has made a massive difference to our teams.”

Kelsall Primary School is close to Taylor Wimpey’s Applewood Green development, on Flat Lane, which currently has a range of three to five bedroom properties available.

Taylor Wimpey has partnered with the school on numerous projects since beginning work on its housing development, including £250 towards its summer fair and £1,600 towards new balance bikes to promote cycling safety.

Sales manager at Taylor Wimpey North West, Stuart Craig, added: “We have a longstanding relationship with Kelsall Primary School and so were only too happy to help with their fantastic cause. We’re delighted to be able to offer a helping hand to activities that matter within the communities we build.

“We wish the teams every success and hope the kits bring them extra luck in the future!”

David concluded: “The children are delighted with their new kits. They really do put them in such a positive mindset before getting out on the track or pitch. A big thanks to the Taylor Wimpey team.”