A company in Chester is expanding its team to help care for the ageing population.

Home Instead Senior Care has welcomed newly trained caregivers to its company which services clients in the surrounding area.

The new caregivers have completed and passed a three-day in-house training course and are now ready to work in the community providing at-home care.

The need to employ more carers in the local area is a reflection of a national trend which is a result of the ageing population.

A report from the UK Commission for Employment and Skills has recently identified the need to recruit over half a million carers by 2022.

The report also listed caring as one of the careers of the future.

The company is looking to hire 40 caregivers in 2017, as they are seeing an increase in the number of care hours provided to clients every month.

The care provider has recently handed out several long service awards to loyal members of their team who have been with the company for ten years.

Owner of Home Instead Chester Chris Broadbent said: “We are receiving calls from local people and family members looking for home care, and our business is growing as a result.

“We consider our fantastic caregivers as everyday superheroes; they are everyday people doing extraordinary work. Whether they are providing companionship care, preparing meals, or helping with daily living routines, they are making a difference to the lives of the elderly.”

Home Instead Senior Care is an award winning national company. The service is tailored to the needs of individual clients and ranges from companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, post-discharge care, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands.