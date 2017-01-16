Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frozen chicken and fish products sold at Home Bargains have been recalled following a safety warning by a food watchdog.

The items were on sale at Home Bargains, which has two stores in Chester and one in Ellesmere Port, as well as Fultons Foods and anyone who has purchased the affected products is warned not to eat them.

The products in question have been supplied by MDA Products and have been repackaged in 'unapproved premises' and are potentially unsafe for consumption, Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said.

Both Home Bargains and Fultons Foods are now recalling the products and displaying notices in their stores.

The items may also have best before or use by dates that have been extended beyond those set by the manufacturers.

An FSS spokeswoman said: “FSS has today issued a Fafa to heads of environmental health services at Scottish local authorities regarding a number of food products, mainly frozen fish and chicken, which have been repackaged in unapproved premises and are therefore potentially unsafe, by MDA Products Ltd.

“These products are also the subject of a number of labelling and traceability contraventions.

“They may have ‘best before’ or ‘use by’ dates that have been extended beyond those set by the manufacturers and without authorisation.

“They are not compliant with food law requirements and should be withdrawn from the market and recalled from consumers.”

The products that have been recalled:

4 Cod Fillets wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 480g

Lytham Fish Co. Basa Fillets, 800g

Lytham Fish Co. 100% White Fish Fillet Burgers, 4 pack, 460g

Tasty Chicken Co. Chicken Fillets in Tomato and Herb Marinade 400g

Alaskan Pollock Fillets, wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 500g

Lytham Fish Co. 16 Seafood Sticks, 200g

3 Chicken and Spinach Escalopes

Breaded Hake Goujons, 500g

Cod Bites, 500g

Cod Fillets 500g

Panga White Fish Fillets, 1kg