Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at a Chester school have heard a first hand account from a woman who fled the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Pupils at the Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School in Great Boughton heared Holocaust survivor Ruth Barnett speak at a moving and informative event.

Born in 1935, Mrs Barnett described her experiences as part of the Kindertransport which saw the evacuation to Britain of around 10,000 Jewish children from Germany and Austria in 1938 and 1939.

At the age of four, Mrs Barnett and her seven-year-old brother travelled across Germany and Holland by train with hundreds of other children from Berlin and arrived in the British port of Harwich.

Having been moved several times around South-East England between various foster families, she was finally able to settle in London after the end of the Second World War.

She also spoke of the impact and suffering of other family members and friends.

In a question and answer session at the end of the talk, Year 9 students and A level history and philosophy and ethics students were able to explore elements of what Mrs Barnett had described.

Libby Churms of Year 9 said, “I was deeply moved to hear Ruth confess that after her experiences she never saw her family relaxed or happy ever again. This stirred me to consider and appreciate my life and family and how much I value them and my freedoms.”

Fellow student Peter Booth said, “The talk was an incredible experience. I learned much about how some minority groups managed to survive in Germany. Ruth’s talk was so powerful and has given me a lot to think about. Her description of her brother’s experience with the doodle bugs will always stick in my mind as it created so many emotions.”

Sixth former Jack Davis said: “The presentation gave me a strong insight into these horrific events. Hearing first-hand about Kristallnacht and other aspects of the holocaust was powerful.”