Hollyoaks scenes filmed in Chester back in September will be broadcast this week.

And spoiler alert – part of the dark storyline has been revealed.

Actors Gary Lucy and Sarah Jayne Dunn, who play fictional lovers Luke Morgan and Mandy Richardson in the Channel 4 soap, were spotted shooting scenes down by The Groves and the Roman Gardens a couple of months ago.

The pair first appeared in the show many years ago but recently returned to reprise their roles.

Regular viewers will know that Luke and Mandy’s relationship currently is on the rocks due to Luke’s drinking problem which led to Mandy's daughter Ella being taken into care.

Actor Gary Lucy explains what is happening in this week’s Hollyoaks – featuring scenes shot in Chester where the fictional suburb of that name is supposed to be set.

He told the soap's website : “This week Luke gets the chance to spend the day with Ella and Mandy in Chester and they’re having a great day and there are real signs that Luke and Mandy could make another go of it. However things take a turn for the worse, when Mandy goes to buy them some ice cream and Luke spots Mark Gibbs (the man that raped him 17 years ago).

"Luke completely freaks out, everything comes flooding back to him and he runs off, leaving Mandy totally confused.”

Looking to the future, he teases: “Luke is going to be revisiting that horrible time in his life quite a lot and he comes quite obsessive with Mark. There is some really heavy stuff to come that has been great to film and I am so glad we’re seeing this side to the storyline.”

Colin Parry, who plays Mark Gibbs, was asked what was it like filming in Chester again.

He responded: “My first day back this time around was in Chester doing scenes with Gary and Sarah. It was great, because it was exactly the same two members of cast in 1999 on my first day then and it was in Chester too! Very nostalgic which I love!”

“Working with Gary again after so many years was brilliant. We literally haven’t laid eyes on each other for 17 years (which was my last day of filming in August 2000!). He hasn’t changed one bit. Neither has Sarah, which is annoying as I’ve aged so much! He looks and acts exactly the same way. He is very passionate about this storyline, as am I.”

During one scene filmed in Chester, Luke and Milo Entwistle (Nathan Morris) are seen running across Queen’s Park suspension bridge, panting and in panic, as though needing to be somewhere in a hurry.

■ Tune in to Tuesday’s episode (November 21) to learn more. Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4.