Hollyoaks are back filming on location in Chester today for the first time in about two years.

Actors Gary Lucy and Sarah Jayne Dunn, who play fictional lovers Luke Morgan and Mandy Richardson in the Channel 4 soap, are shooting scenes by the River Dee with an autumnal backdrop at The Groves .

The pair first appeared in the show many years ago but recently returned to reprise their roles.

Joining them in Chester is newcomer Nathan Morris, cast as chirpy and cheeky Milo Entwistle.

Hollyoaks are keeping the storyline under wraps but the first scene on the Queen’s Park suspension bridge may offer some clues. Luke and Milo are seen running across, panting and in panic, as though needing to be somewhere in a hurry. Further scenes are expected to be shot on The Groves and in the Roman Gardens.

Gary, who stayed overnight in Chester city centre hotel, took a taxi down to The Groves – perhaps not realising it was only a five minute walk. He got out with his suitcase and a bag containing a couple of croissants, presumably his breakfast, which he was happy to share with a crew member.

Gary, who was in a happy mood despite the early start, told The Chronicle: “We’re pleased to be in Chester filming again with Hollyoaks today. Hopefully it will all go well and we’ll be back very soon.”

The actor, who hails from Essex, then disappeared into Hickory’s Smokehouse to grab a coffee. He has also starred in Footballers’ Wives and played Danny Pennant in East Enders . And he was a contestant on the ITV talent show Dancing on Ice in 2010.

Sarah Jayne Dunn and Nathan Morris also gave a brief interview before disappearing into the sanctuary of their winnebago just ahead of filming.

Sarah first appeared in Hollyoaks 20 years ago back in September 1996 and went on to appear in the 2008 Batman blockbuster The Dark Knight, the BBC 1 soap Doctors and played a recurring role in Casualty

She said: “It’s very nice to be back in Chester. It’s been a few years. It’s great being back here filming.”

Nathan added: “It’s beautiful here today and we’re looking forward to doing some scenes.”

Hollyoaks is supposed to be a suburb of Chester but most of the filming takes place on the set in Childwall near Liverpool. Film crews from the soap used to be a common sight on city centre streets but the expense of carting the operation over to Chester on such a regular basis proved too costly.