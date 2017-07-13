Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the hole on the A41 causing traffic problems near Chester.

Part of Whitchurch Road through Christleton has collapsed and had to be closed off.

As a result there were delays for drivers heading in to Chester on Thursday morning (July 13).

The A41 is a major commuter route in and out of the city.

Traffic is likely to build up again as people leave work later today.

(Image: Mark Smith)

As these pictures show, the westbound side of the A41 has been closed off.

Queues for traffic going towards the city have been stretching back as far as Waverton.

Heading out of Chester there is already congestion back to the Sainsbury's Roundabout.

It is not clear when the Cheshire West and Chester Council highways team will be able to repair the hole by.

(Image: Mark Smith)

