Motorists who use the A41 through Christleton face continued disruption as it's been revealed a hole which appeared in the road almost a week ago may take 'some time' to repair.

Part of the busy commuter route in and out of Chester collapsed at Quarry Lane bridge last Thursday (July 13).

The hole has closed half the carriageway, causing lengthy delays for drivers during rush hour.

Cheshire West and Chester Council say its engineers are doing all they can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, but warned that the work 'may take some time'.

Temporary traffic signals are currently being used to control the flow of traffic while the partial road closure is in force.

Cabinet member for environment Cllr Karen Shore explained that the authority has been working with water companies and the Canal and River Trust to fix the problem, which is thought to have been caused by a water leak.

She said: "It appears this was due to to sub-soil ‘wash-out’ beneath the carriageway caused by a water source close by. This water leak is also pushing through into a brick chamber located in the road, where a steady stream of water is now flowing into the foul sewer, approximately 5.5 metres under the road surface.

"Water samples have been taken for testing, ground-penetrating radar (GPR) surveys have been arranged to establish the size of the void under the carriageway and the council’s highways contractor, Ringway, has excavated material from the surrounding area.

“Engineers are currently working on a method to stem the flow of water, fix the chamber and get the road back into full use as soon as possible.

"However, it is essential that this is done correctly and may take some time."

Cllr Shore continued: "We doing all we can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”