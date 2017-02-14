Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Play time at Hinderton School has been improved thanks to a National Lottery grant.

The youngsters have been able to replace their old outdoor play equipment on their infant and junior playgrounds after receiving money from donations and Awards for All.

Business manager at the Whitby School Liz Clutton said: “The combination of the grant from Awards for All and the generous donations we have received have enabled us to install new equipment on both sides of our playground and all of our children will benefit from this fantastic new installation.”

(Photo: Stacey Oliver Photography)

Creative Play installed the new equipment over the Christmas holidays meaning that the children, who have autistic spectrum conditions, are now able to develop life skills through social interaction, sharing equipment and turn taking.

Liz added: “It will also help them to become physically fitter, improving both their physical and mental wellbeing.

(Photo: Stacey Oliver Photography)

“We would especially like to thank the following people whom without their generous donations we would have been unable to have the new play equipment; Mairead Dyke from Innospec and her colleagues Lee Kavanagh and Denise Lavery who have raised funds in the memory of Denise’s brother Neil Lavery, Essar who have supported our school through our parents Steve and Alisha Thomas, The Redrow ‘s Ledsham Garden Village Community Fund, EDF Energy who have supported our school through our parents Kevin and Carlene Cartwright and parents Michelle England and Jennie Hanson, who have both completed sponsored runs.

“All of the staff and pupils are extremely appreciative.”