A latest grade from Ofsted has given a Blacon primary school reason to celebrate.

Highfield Community Primary School has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

It comes 12 months after they unveiled their multi-million pound new home.

Highfield was praised for its continued improvement, leadership and ‘passion for providing pupils with memorable learning experiences’.

Headteacher Nicky Dowling said: “To be recognised by Ofsted as being ‘a ‘family’ which is excited by learning’ makes me very proud to lead this school.

“The fact all pupils, regardless of ability, are encouraged to thrive is important to everyone who is part of this community.

“I cannot thank the staff, pupils and parents enough for making Highfield an amazing place to learn.”

Highfield was rated good on its last inspection in 2012.

Since then the school has undergone a major modernisation as it was deemed in urgent need of repair.

A single-storey building replaced the old, out-dated facilities and pupils were been heavily involved in designing the purpose-built classrooms. Highfield held their big unveiling on January 14, 2016.

Chair of Governors Fiona Whiteway said: “I’m delighted Ofsted have recognised the exceptional work that goes into making Highfield so successful.

“They highlighted many positive aspects such as the high proportion of pupils achieving well above pupils of a similar age in writing, mathematics and the high proportion of children reaching a good level of development at the end of Reception.

“Pupils’ academic achievements are impressive but I’m equally delighted Ofsted acknowledged our school’s strong sense of care and nurture for the whole school community.

“They also cited pupils, parents and staff’s deep sense of being part of school that feels like a family.”

Highfield is one of five primary schools who, alongside Blacon High School and the Children’s Centre, form Blacon Education Village (BEV) and are judged at least good by Ofsted.

The official letter which details the findings in full can be found on the school website here.

