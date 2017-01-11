Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strong winds sent a sign flying across the M56 , smashing into the windscreen of a lorry.

The driver of the HGV sustained minor injuries in the terrifying incident, which happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 14 shortly after 11am today (January 11).

Officers from Cheshire police's taskforce were quickly dispatched to the scene.

A force spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M56 after a road sign blew across the carriageway and hit a lorry while driving.

"The lorry has since pulled up on the hard shoulder and the driver has minor injuries."

The Met Office has warned that strong winds and local gales are forecast for the region throughout today.