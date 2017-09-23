Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The High Sheriff’s Awards for Enterprise 2017/18, Cheshire’s most prestigious business awards, are now open for entries.

In its 12th anniversary year, the awards offer thousands of pounds worth of prizes, as well as access to a network of support across Cheshire and a promotional opportunity for local businesses.

The winners will be announced at a presentation evening on March 22, 2018 in the stunning surroundings of Chester Racecourse. Guests will include business leaders, judges and the finalists.

The winner of the High Sheriff’s Award for Enterprise, sponsored by LDF and O2, will receive a free place for one of its appropriately qualified managers on the award-winning MBA programme at the University of Chester worth £10,000.

Winners of the High Sheriff’s Award for Responsible Business Practice, sponsored by Warrington Borough Council, the Mornflake Oats Award for Innovation, and the Roberts Bakery Family Business Award of Excellence will win £3,000 each.

The winner of the Best Apprentice Award, sponsored by Barlows Electrical and Cheshire Business Leaders, and the new Micro Enterprise Award, sponsored by Baker Wynn Wilson and Cheshire East Council, will share £2,000.

The winner of the Cheshire Business Exporter of the Year, sponsored by the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce and Click Consult, will win a package of support to help research and develop overseas trade in one new market.

The winner of the Cheshire Business Leaders Awards for Outstanding Cheshire and Warrington Business Leader and Cheshire and Warrington Entrepreneur of the Year will win membership of Cheshire Business Leaders worth £500.

The current High Sheriff of Cheshire, Sarah Callander Beckett, said: “As High Sheriff of Cheshire for 2017/18 I am delighted to be presiding over these business awards. During my year in office I am looking forward to a busy and full year getting to know businesses across the county.”

Professor Phil Harris, executive director of the University of Chester’s Business Research Institute, said: “Cheshire, Warrington and Halton have a tremendous range of businesses and these awards celebrate the wide breadth and diversity of some wonderful companies, people and businesses that make up our regional economy.

“We look forward to welcoming the winner of the MBA programme and offering them the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of studying at the University of Chester.”

Thanks to significant contributions from sponsors including the University of Chester, LDF, O2, Warrington Borough Council, Mornflake, Roberts Bakery, Click Consult, Barlows Electrical, West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, Cheshire Business Leaders, Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Halton Borough Council, Cheshire and Warrington LEP, ESL Fuels, Ellis & Co, Chester Racecourse, Marketing Cheshire, Trinity Mirror Cheshire, Chester Business Club, Airbus, Knights, DTM Legal, and Barclays, the awards represent one of the highest values of any competition of its kind in the county.

For more information visit www.cheshirehsae.co.uk and download an entry form.

The closing date for entries is Tuesday, October 17.

Further information can be obtained from Sally Williamson, Business Research Institute, sally.williamson@chester.ac.uk or telephone 01244 512888.