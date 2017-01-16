Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry and van have been involved in a crash on Clifton Roundabout near Frodsham .

Emergency services were called to the incident in the roadworks area shortly before 2pm, but Cheshire police have confirmed there are no serious injuries.

The busy roundabout is understood to be blocked while the vehicles await recovery.

Traffic is queuing southbound between Runcorn and the A56 Sutton Causeway junction, and affecting traffic for the M56 at junction 12.

North West Ambulance Service revealed that minor injuries were reported and no-one was taken to hospital.