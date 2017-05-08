Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you had not heard – and you should have done by now – Storyhouse opens later this week.

But to attract visitors from a wider area than Chester it needs word to spread.

The Guardian have been the first national newspaper to post their review of the cultural centre.

Observer architecture critic Rowan Moore gave his thoughts on the building 's appearance as well as its aim to 'get some culture back' into the city.

He picked out its 'brave and intriguing attempt' to tie together a cinema, library and theatre under one roof.

Mr Moore highlighted the main auditorium which 'has both intimacy and dramatic potential'. He adds 'it has the feeling of a single room shared by performers and audience'.

Countdown to curtain up Storyhouse opens in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

The review includes words from Storyhouse's artistic director Alex Clifton who goes into the thinking behind parts of the project's design, which was formed by Bennetts Associates.

The critic did see 'a bit of inelegant trim here, an unwanted column there' and 'unwelcome notes of multiplex', but admitted some of this was due to the form of the building.

Ahead of the official launch on Thursday (May 11) you can go and see it for yourself.

Storyhouse's mission to become a community hub was captured by the launch which brought in schoolchildren to carry books from the old library to the new.

Mr Moore wrote: "No performance space can be fully judged until it has been running at least for months.

"Only then do things like its acoustics and the dynamics of users and players become known.

"But there is every reason to believe that the theory of the Chester Storyhouse – that it will be a communal space that shelters multiple forms of cultural life – will become reality."

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.