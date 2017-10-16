The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is currently bathed in an eerie red glow – due to the effects of ex-Hurricane Ophelia.

Known colloquially as 'a hurricane sun', dozens of people have been tweeting pictures of the mysterious weather phenomenon, which is the result of the tail-end of Ophelia.

The Met Office is investigating and said it was likely due to a large amount of dust from the Sahara Desert.

And it's not just Chester – people all over the country have been sharing their pictures of the strange coloured skies.

Meanwhile, Chester has been issued with a yellow warning for severe winds between midday today (Monday, October 16) and midnight.

Forecasters are warning of travel chaos, potential power cuts and disruption to phone signal as winds reach up to 80mph.

(Image: Marie Bradley)

(Image: Andy Scargill)

Tweet us your pictures of the red sky over Chester @ChesterChron.