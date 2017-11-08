Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stargazers in the North West might get to catch a glimpse of the incredible northern lights in tonight's night sky.

AuroraWatch UK at Lancaster University has issued its second highest alert for sightings of the Aurora Borealis in the UK tonight, which means skies will turn a dazzling green, according to The Mirror.

The stunning colours come from particles from the sun striking the Earth's magnetic field, and figures from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say the awe-inspiring sight will be visible across much of the UK from around 9pm to 6am over the next few nights.

Meanwhile, Dr Nathan Case, a space physicist at Lancaster University and part of AuroraWatch UK, will be studying the Northern Lights using magnetometers to detect where they are strongest.

"Yesterday we issued a red alert because the Aurora was so strong," he told the Daily Express .

“We were being bombarded by a fast stream of solar wind yesterday which is continuing today.

“It’s definitely a possibility that the UK could see the Aurora again tonight. Scotland has the best shot. The further north in the UK you go the better, but last night it was even visible down in south Wales.

"Fingers crossed it will be the same strength if it returns tonight,” said Dr. Case.