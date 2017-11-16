Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The founder of a Helsby stage school has been honoured as she celebrates 60 years in the business.

pupils from the Danash Stage School staged their latest show That’s Entertainment at Helsby Community Centre as a tribute to Maureen Nash, whose first professional show was in panto (Little Bo Peep) at the Royalty Theatre in Chester in 1957, at 15 years of age.

She went on to work as head girl and choreographer and performed alongside many famous faces such as Tommy Cooper, Bruce Forsyth and Morecambe and Wise to name but a few and even put on ice skates to perform in the Blackpool Ice Show which still runs today.

She was one of the first dancers to perform onboard a cruise ship, working on the Cunard Line in 1966.

Today, Maureen helps her daughter Bev to run the Danash Stage School.

To celebrate her 60 years, Maureen chose some of her favourite routines from over the years for a musical journey down memory lane and some of her past pupils made a guest appearance alongside current pupils.

In between the matinee and evening performances, pupils and parents presented her with gifts to mark the occasion which included a scrapbook full of memories and photos from Danash dancers past and present.