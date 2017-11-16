The founder of a Helsby stage school has been honoured as she celebrates 60 years in the business.

pupils from the Danash Stage School staged their latest show That’s Entertainment at Helsby Community Centre as a tribute to Maureen Nash, whose first professional show was in panto (Little Bo Peep) at the Royalty Theatre in Chester in 1957, at 15 years of age.

Razzle Dazzle routine performed by the Danash Stage School
She went on to work as head girl and choreographer and performed alongside many famous faces such as Tommy Cooper, Bruce Forsyth and Morecambe and Wise to name but a few and even put on ice skates to perform in the Blackpool Ice Show which still runs today.

She was one of the first dancers to perform onboard a cruise ship, working on the Cunard Line in 1966.

The youngest Danash dancer, Maureen Nash's granddaughter Molly, presents her with a scrapbook of memories and photos from pupils past and present
Today, Maureen helps her daughter Bev to run the Danash Stage School.

To celebrate her 60 years, Maureen chose some of her favourite routines from over the years for a musical journey down memory lane and some of her past pupils made a guest appearance alongside current pupils.

Seniors at the Danash Stage School performed routines from West Side Story, including America
In between the matinee and evening performances, pupils and parents presented her with gifts to mark the occasion which included a scrapbook full of memories and photos from Danash dancers past and present.