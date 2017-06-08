Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two friends – Dennis Crosby from Kingsley and Mike Metcalf from Helsby – have just completed a 170 mile coast to coast charity cycle ride which started in Morecambe and finished three days later in Bridlington.

Together they have raised more than £2,700 in aid of CANsupport, a charity organisation that supports patients and their families at the Delamere Cancer Treatment Centre based at Halton Hospital.

The charity was chosen by Mike’s wife, Stephanie Metcalf, who has just this week completed her chemotherapy treatment at the centre.

What is remarkable about this feat is that less than six months ago both Dennis and Mike underwent major operations and were on crutches over the Christmas period having had their operations late November and early December.

Dennis had undergone a three hour operation involving a high tibial osteotomy, front ACL repair and knee cartilage regeneration and Mike has had a full left hip replacement.

Mike said: “We were both on crutches getting out the house over Christmas and could only manage about 300 yards walk, after which we stopped for a coffee and I asked Dennis if he wanted to take on a challenge and ride the Way of the Roses coast to coast cycle way in aid of CANsupport.”

Dennis took less than a heart beat to say yes and support the charity that has helped Mike’s wife through her treatment for breast cancer.

Neither of them thought at the time they could have achieved it so soon but they were from that moment completely focused on a regimental at times, rehabilitation programme.

Mike was able to start riding earlier than Dennis and at six weeks post-op, he did his first two mile trial ride.

They both slowly built up the miles and strength to eventually take on and successfully complete the 170 mile cycle ride on May 5 which takes in over 8000 feet of climbing across the two Red and White Rose counties of Lancashire and Yorkshire, hence the name Way of the Roses.

What made it extra special is that they managed through a support team for Mike’s wife Stephanie to ride the last 10 miles along side them to the finishing post on Bridlington promenade.

Mike explained that Stephanie is ‘an amazing woman’ who really inspired them both on to do this knowing what she was going through and prepared to complete the last 10 miles with them.