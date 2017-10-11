Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of an Indian restaurant in Helsby has pleaded guilty to food hygiene offences including leaving cooked chicken out overnight covered in newspaper.

Abul Kashem, 41, admitted six offences under food safety and hygiene legislation concerning the Helsby Spice in Chester Road when he appeared at Chester Magistrates Court last Thursday (October 5).

He has been ordered to pay a total of £5,170 in fines and costs.

The court heard that during an inspection officers found poor standards of cleanliness and accumulations of food debris. There were contamination risks, kitchen equipment in poor condition, chicken left out overnight covered with newspaper, dirty surfaces, problems with pest control and issues with food temperature control in the fridge.

Magistrates took account of Mr Kashem’s difficult financial circumstances by fining him only for the most serious offence - leaving cooked chicken out overnight covered in newspaper.

As a result of the food safety offences committed, Mr Kashem, of Northmoor Road, Longsight, Manchester, was ordered to pay a total of £5,170 comprising a £3,350 fine, £1,650 prosecution costs and a court surcharge of £170.

Councillor Karen Shore, Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Food safety officers from our regulatory services team work proactively to help business owners comply with legislation and meet hygiene standards. The poor standards in this restaurant could have had serious consequences but the safety of customers must be the top priority for any food business.

“If financial problems begin to affect the safety of your customers, it may be better to consider closure, rather than put health and business reputation at risk.

“The vast majority of food establishments in Cheshire West operate to a high standard and serve their customers well. We have a duty to them and to the public to take effective action where others do not make the same effort.”