Castle Park Arts Centre in Frodsham was the destination of choice when young girls from Helsby High School joined other models to strut their stuff on the runway against a backdrop of original artwork by the Association of Animal Artists.

The fashion show was set up to raise awareness of lymphedema and was a joint venture between Aime Greedy from Angel Hair - which works with cancer sufferers and is located at the centre - and Kim Horton, the arts centre manager.

Retailers from Frodsham, Helsby , Runcorn, Stockton Heath and Northwich provided a range of women’s and children’s fashion to be modelled by volunteers which included girls from Helsby High.

As people arrived for the show they were treated to eight different pop-up shops selling clothes and accessories in the courtyard of the arts centre. As people took their seats alongside the catwalk, glass of wine in hand, the evening began.

The atmosphere was one of nervous laughter as the models waited to go through their routine before performing quick changes into their various outfits. The evening showcased a variety of children’s fashion, women wear, bridal and prom wear.

During the intermission guests were treated to wine and nibbles courtesy of local businesses and the models had a welcome rest before resuming their walks on the catwalk for the second part of the show.

Local business also supported the event donating more than 30 prizes for a grand raffle and as the evening ended and the models took their bows, the room erupted with applause.

The event raised more than £1,500 for the charities involved – The Delamere Centre Cancer Unit at Halton Hospital and Castle Park Arts Centre.