A farming family from Helsby is proving it is possible to harvest your own success.

Cheshire Farm Chips – run by the Jacksons from Teuthill Farm based under Helsby Hill – is celebrating being stocked on the shelves at Morrisons supermarkets.

As a little boy, Paul Jackson remembers seeing a queue of local people down the lane waiting to buy his family’s freshly dug potatoes.

Twenty years ago, he and his wife Wendy started chipping their Cheshire potatoes and selling them to pubs and restaurants in the area.

The traditional and additive-free chips were an instant hit and so Cheshire Farm Chips was born.

Now in its fifth generation of potato farming, the small family business continues to thrive and the partnership with Morrisons is a big step for them.

Wendy said: “This is a huge leap for our business and we can really feel the hard work starting to pay off.

“We’ve been tirelessly supported by our customers for over seven years and I’d like to thank every single one of them for helping us get to where we are today.”