A Year 10 pupil at Tarporley High School is fundraising to travel to Nepal to help children affected by the 2015 earthquake.

Fifteen-year-old Hannah Ford is one of 15 Cheshire Fire cadets who has been chosen to head out in October as part of Nepal Team 2017.

To help her reach her target of £3,500, she is organising an open mic night at Tarporley Community Centre on March 18 from 7pm.

There will be homemade curry and drinks on sale followed by live entertainment from local band Spitting Feathers.

The first prize will be a two-hour rehearsal session in a professional studio.

Hannah and the cadets need to raise more than £70,000 between them to work with the charity Classrooms in the Clouds (CitC) to build a six-classroom school in a remote village in the Basa region.

Nearly 18 months on from the first earthquake in Nepal on April 25, 2015, children are still living and studying under tarpaulins.

Many children in the Basa region work or take care of younger siblings or elderly relatives, so generally have no education and the CitC’s mission is to provide affordable, accessible and sustainable education to all the children of Nepal.

A plot of land above the village has been secured and villagers have started building the school ready for the arrival of the Cheshire group next year.

The group will need to trek for a day and a half to get to the village, which is in sight of Everest, carrying all the equipment needed for the project.

Youth engagement manager for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Nick Evans, who will be accompanying the group on the trip, said: “There is a school in the village but it is in very poor condition and is on the main trekking route through the area which causes a big problem with regard to the safety of the children.

“The aim of the trip, apart from building a school for the village, is to give each cadet a challenge as part of their personal development.

“The trip will raise awareness of cultural diversity and enhance their knowledge about Third World poverty.

“The cadets need to raise £3,500 each for the trip. This will pay for flights and accommodation and materials such as paint and equipment for the school so need to think about ways of raising the money themselves.”

Tickets for the open mic night are £5 on the door or are available from Swaffields and Little Tap Bar, Tarporley. To pre register for the event email rgm661e@gmail.com.