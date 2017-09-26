Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An online fundraising page has been launched to help replace two war memorial plaques stolen from the front of a village church.

The community was shocked to learn the First and Second World War memorials had been taken from the west gates of St Boniface Church in Bunbury .

All the names of the fallen heroes from Bunbury, killed in both world wars, had featured on the bronze plaques.

And what was described by police as ‘a despicable theft’ comes just weeks before Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 12.

Now local man Christopher Jones has set up a JustGiving page appealing for funds to replace the plaques.

Christopher said: “Many of us in Bunbury and surrounding villages gather every November to remember the sacrifices of our armed forces, sacrifices that mean we can live in freedom today.”

He continued: “Sadly, St Boniface’s memorial plaques were recently stolen in a callous act of theft. So that something good can come from this, please give whatever you can to help restore the names of the fallen before Remembrance Sunday.”

The appeal generated £500 within 24 hours of launching and had raised £905 or nearly half the £2,000 target at time of writing.

Click here for more information about the appeal and to donate.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 6.10pm on Sunday, September 17, to reports of brass memorial plates having been stolen from gates at a church on Bowe’s Gate Road in Bunbury. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 698 of 17 September.”