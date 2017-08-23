Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highways England is advising drivers traffic is likely to be busy around the M56 and M6 over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend with up to 60,000 dance music lovers heading to the annual Creamfields festival in Cheshire.

Creamfields 2017 features four days of events – running between 2pm on Thursday, August 24 through to 11pm on Sunday, August 27.

Highways England’s events planning manager Chris Chadwick said: “We will be doing all we can to manage traffic around the event and keep drivers on the move - festival goers and other drivers can help themselves by planning their journeys and keeping themselves up to date with traffic information.

“We would like to remind everyone that the motorway is no place for pedestrians. It is dangerous and illegal to walk along the motorway, and having pedestrians on the network can cause delays for legitimate motorway users.

“Drivers wanting to pick people up should use the dedicated collection points off the motorway network which will be clearly signed.”

Anyone thinking of driving to the annual bank holiday festival is advised to plan their journey and leave plenty of time to get to the festival site on Daresbury Estate near Runcorn, just off junction 11 of the M56.

Extra police and Highways England traffic officers will be deployed around junction 11 of the M56 at Daresbury to deter festival goers from walking on the motorway – an issue in previous festivals particularly at the end of the event.

Car parks to the site will open at noon on the Thursday and close at 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29).

This year, with Mersey Gateway continuing, drivers are being advised not to use the M62 to get to the event.

Event-goers will be directed to use junction 11 of the M56.

Highways England traffic officers at the North West regional control centre at Newton-le-Willows will use their electronic motorway signs across the local network to guide festival goers to the site and give information on any incidents or congestion.

Meanwhile, other road users are being advised that the M56 around junctions 10, 11 and 12 around Runcorn is likely to be busy at key times of the weekend.

The M56 interchange with the M6 is also likely to experience higher volumes of traffic.

Electronic signs along the M6, M56 and M62 are being used to give advance warning about the event.

Highways England is advising motorway users to check the latest travel information before setting out as well as listening for radio traffic alerts and heeding electronic signs once they are on the move.

Drivers can get up-to-the-minute traffic information by calling Highways England’s customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000 or by checking the Highways England website.

Live information on incidents or congestion will also be available from dedicated feeds from Twitter with the M56 and M6 routes covered by @HighwaysNWEST.

Dedicated travel information for those attending the event is available at the Creamfields website: www.creamfields.com/information/travel.