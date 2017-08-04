Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is heavy traffic in Chester city centre this morning (Friday, August 4) following an accident on the A51 at Boughton.

The road is partially blocked due to a collision involving a blue Renault Clio and a black Volkswagen Polo outside The Cross Foxes pub.

Motorists heading into Chester face delays.

It was reported to Cheshire police at 10.12am who say an ambulance was called as a precaution although it is unclear whether anybody was injured.

Travel website Inrix reports congestion on the A51 in the area of The Bars roundabout.

Stagecoach bus company tweeted: "Road traffic accident at The Bars roundabout is causing delays to some services, apologies for the hold up."

North West Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance. Two casualties were 'shaken up' and treated at the roadside but were not taken to hospital.