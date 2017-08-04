There is heavy traffic in Chester city centre this morning (Friday, August 4) following an accident on the A51 at Boughton.
The road is partially blocked due to a collision involving a blue Renault Clio and a black Volkswagen Polo outside The Cross Foxes pub.
Motorists heading into Chester face delays.
It was reported to Cheshire police at 10.12am who say an ambulance was called as a precaution although it is unclear whether anybody was injured.
Travel website Inrix reports congestion on the A51 in the area of The Bars roundabout.
Stagecoach bus company tweeted: "Road traffic accident at The Bars roundabout is causing delays to some services, apologies for the hold up."
North West Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance. Two casualties were 'shaken up' and treated at the roadside but were not taken to hospital.