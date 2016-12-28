Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are heavy queues on the M53 at Cheshire Oaks as a huge number of shoppers hit the sales.

Congestion at the outlet village is affecting the motorway at junction 10 on Wednesday (December 28).

Cheshire Oaks is usually inundated with bargain hunters as deals are put on after Christmas.

While some people were back to work today, others have clearly seen an opportunity to do some shopping.

Traffic is queuing on the slip road northbound at J10 which is affecting the main carriageway. There is congestion back to J11 which is the exchange with the M56.

Boxing Day and the Bank Holiday Tuesday did not create as many issues on the roads as last year, despite the car park filling up as early as 11am on December 26.

If you are looking to plan ahead, the sales can also be found on the Cheshire Oaks website.